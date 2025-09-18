Booker T Discusses How WWE Holding WrestleMania 43 In Riyadh Affects Industry

Much to the dismay of several online fans, WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 43 will officially take place in Saudi Arabia, in 2027. Naturally, WWE will be receiving a massive paycheck for hosting the event in Saudi Arabia instead of domestically. However, several other factors will be different for that year's "Granddaddy Of Them All" that fans might not be aware of, especially for the many vendors who operate during WrestleMania weekend.

"It's gonna be crazy, man. No WrestleCon...That's what a lot of guys are really ticked off about, you know, that WrestleCon is going to be preempted for two big shows," Booker noted during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "But hey, I get it, I get it. It is about Dollars and Cents, at the end of the day. It is about, you know, the talent and being able to create a lot of revenue to pay these guys, you know what I mean?"

Booker then expressed how he wishes the wrestlers make the most money they have ever made in their lives, but cautioned that wrestling isn't something that lasts forever, so wrestlers need to focus on making good money.

"So, for me, I get it! You know, for the people that's upset? You know, I understand their gripe, but for me, as a businessman, this is what I say: what will you do?" the veteran asked.

