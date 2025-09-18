AEW All Out Unified Championship Three-Way Finalized

Mascara Dorada confirmed his place as the third man in the Unified Championship three-way at All Out in Toronto, defeating The Beast Mortos during "AEW Dynamite" to join Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in the bout.

Okada confirmed his place in the bout as champion with a victory over Michael Oku during last weekend's "AEW Collision," alongside Takeshita who defeated Anthony Bowens earlier during that show, with Dorada facing Mortos on Wednesday night for the final spot in the match on Saturday. The relatively brief bout was characterized by Dorada's speed against the brawn of Mortos, the latter taking advantage in the early going with grounded power moves to counteract the high-flying offense of the former.

Dorada gained the advantage with a flash Canadian Destroyer and rarely looking back; he continued to land a twisting hurricanrana from the top rope, following it up with a Shooting Star Press for the winning pinfall. He had little time to relish qualification, as Okada emerged shortly followed by Takeshita, prompting the newly-confirmed third man to deliver a plancha to take out this weekend's opponents on the outside.

Okada will be making just his third defense as Unified Champion, following on from maiden challenger Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door and Oku last weekend. Though he has been champion for the past 547 days, first as the Continental Champion in March 2024, before unifying that title with the International Championship after his victory over Kenny Omega at All In Texas.