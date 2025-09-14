Kazuchika Okada Keeps AEW Unified Title On Collision, To Defend In All Out Three-Way

On the September 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada would have a unique path to the All Out pay-per-view on September 20. He would take part in an eliminator tournament, where the winners of three separate singles matches would move on to All Out to compete for the title, and on the September 13 episode of "AEW Collision," Okada left the 2300 Arena with his eliminator match over Michael Oku, retaining his title in the process.

The story of the match was Okada capitalizing on Oku's mistakes and targeting his neck as the Englishman took a nasty fall off the top rope to the outside just before the first commercial break. Oku's neck hit the barricade below, and Okada looked to stay in control from there, but Oku did find openings throughout, even securing his patented Half Boston Crab on Okada towards the later stages, and rolling up Okada almost immediately after being dropped on his neck for a second time. However, it was the champion who proved why he has had gold around his waist for 18 months in AEW, landing The Rainmaker for the three count.

After the match, Okada was confronted by fellow member of The Don Callis Family Konosuke Takeshita. The 2025 G1 Climax winner won his match over Anthony Bowens to qualify for the match, meaning that they will cross paths for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out in the three way match. The two men actually crossed paths at last year's All Out pay-per-view in a four way match for Okada's AEW Continental Championship, with Okada leaving Chicago that night with the title in hand. Okada and Takeshita will be joined by either The Beast Mortos, or CMLL star Mascara Dorada, who go one-on-one this Wednesday on the "September to Remember" TV special to fill the final spot.