AEW All Out Tag Title Ladder Match Competitors Determined

AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido, affectionately known to fans as Brodido, have their opponents for the fatal four-way ladder match at AEW All Out Toronto on Saturday. After three qualifier matches on "AEW Dynamite September to Remember," the Young Bucks, JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, and the Don Callis Family's Hechicero and Josh Alexander will face off against the champions at the pay-per-view.

Matt and Nick Jackson defeated Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn to earn their shot. The Bang Bang Gang put up a fight against the veteran tag team, but in the end, the Bucks hit a Meltzer Driver on Robinson for the victory. The next qualifier match of the night happened when the broadcast switched to "AEW Collision" and JetSpeed took on Killswitch and Kip Sabian.

Bailey and Knight got the victory, in part, due to dissension between the heel tag team. Killswitch prevented Sabian from tagging in, and also knocked his feet off the ropes after he used the rope for leverage during a pin attempt. With his partner out of the ring, Sabian ran into a flying forearm by Knight and a huge kick from Bailey to eat the pin.

Finally, Alexander and Hechicero took on Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin in the main event. Hechicero distracted the referee at the end of the match while Alexander knocked Darius off the top rope. Hechicero was able to hit a guillotine bomb on Dante for the victory. All four teams, including the tag champions, brawled in the ring following the bout.