AEW September To Remember - 9/17/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

September 15 marked the beginning of Mexican Heritage Month, and with that in mind, AEW kicked off the month-long festivities with a fantastic Lucha Libre showcase on the "September To Remember" TV special.

Throughout 2025, I've been a big fan of the spotlight that The Beast Mortos has been given on AEW TV. He finished off 2024 with zero points in the Continental Classic tournament, but he earned a spot in that competition through raw talent that became impossible to ignore. Since the turn of the new year, he's been able to mix it up with some of the best that AEW has to offer, including finding himself in the main event of certain episodes of "AEW Dynamite," including the Grand Slam Mexico show in Arena Mexico. He might not win a lot of his matches, but he is a perfect example of how you can get yourself over in defeat.

Then there is Mascara Dorada. Fans certainly have their opinions about how AEW treats the relationships they have with the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM, and how for as much talent as those companies have, they never really get the chance to make a big impact on AEW TV. Dorada has been an exception to that rule in this match with Mortos.

From the moment the bell rang, Dorada was flying all over the place, but Mortos was keeping up with him. It was a match built as Dorada being the high-flyer while Mortos was looking to keep him grounded, but honestly, Mortos was flying around as much as Dorada at times. With that said, they did stick to these roles for the most part, and given how good Mortos is at basing for guys smaller and lighter than him, it really gave Dorada a chance to shine in this match. Some of the moves he pulled off in this match looked like they were about to go one way, but then Dorada would add an extra rotation or turn mid-move, and the crowd would just eat all of it up.

Granted, not all of it was perfect, and there were moments that looked a little sloppy as Dorada went for a few things that didn't exactly land correctly, and other things that just flat out failed, but that's the risk you take when you essentially try and invent moves mid-match. Dorada getting the win was also a welcome surprise, and bucks the trend of guys coming in from AEW's partners only to be jobbed out.

Does Dorada stand a chance of dethroning Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out? Of course, he doesn't. However, he is going to bring a different flavor to a match that already has two of the best wrestlers in the world, and hopefully, he can have one of his career-best performances on a major North American pay-per-view. A very fun match worth checking out, and a contender for being the match of the night.

