D-Von Dudley Held A Grudge Against This WWE Hall Of Famer Over 'Disgusting' Finisher

From the early days of ECW throughout his Hall of Fame career, D-Von Dudley has absorbed probably taken just about every finishing maneuver most wrestling fans can recite. In a recent post on his official YouTube channel, Dudley was grading a plethora of finishing maneuvers in terms of which hurt the most, encompassing everything from Randy Orton's RKO and Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music to Rey Mysterio's 619, Bret Hart's Sharpshooter and more. Even in that elite company, Dudley singled out one move that maybe didn't hurt nearly as much physically but clearly cracked him mentally, and for which, he still holds a grudge against a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi.

"I have a 300-plus-pound Samoan, not only beating me up, dragging me in the corner and wanting to put his big ass in my face," Dudley recalled. "Why?" Working as Reverend D-Von at the time, Dudley claimed innocence and insisted he never should have been on the receiving end of something so vile. "Rikishi took it upon himself to put his hands on me and on top of that, put his damn nasty big ass in my face."

There aren't many moves that can rival the Stinkface in terms of sheer repulsiveness and Dudley is quick to point out that the experience remains a low point in his career. "It felt disgusting and to this day," he said, "I hold a grudge against Rikishi and every time I see him, I tell him that. Why the hell'd you put your ass in my face?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit D-Von Dudley's official YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.