Scott D'Amore Confirms WWE's Brock Lesnar Was In Talks With TNA Wrestling At One Time

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore has revealed that TNA was keen to bring Brock Lesnar to the promotion after his WWE exit.

Lesnar's first run with WWE ended in 2004, and a few years later, his old rival Kurt Angle joined TNA. Angle reportedly pushed for them to sign Lesnar, and said that the former UFC star was also keen to join TNA in 2007. D'Amore discussed this in his recent column on "Uncrowned," and how Lesnar's career may have gone in a different direction if he had joined them.

"Kurt Angle revealed this week that Brock Lesnar was in talks with TNA back in 2007. This is absolutely true — I was the producer of almost all Kurt's early matches in TNA and he came to me saying Brock wanted to come over. Kurt was very excited about this and, obviously, it would have been a huge, maybe trajectory-altering signing for TNA. I passed it on to Dixie Carter, who owned TNA at the time. But, as you already know, it didn't happen," said D'Amore. "It's a huge what-if, not just for TNA, but for Lesnar. If he came to TNA on a big contract in 2007, would he have still debuted in MMA that year? Would he have felt the need to go fight in the UFC in 2008 and help usher in a legion of new fans for the UFC?"

Lesnar, who had featured in Japanese promotions after his WWE exit, didn't wrestle in pro wrestling until his return to WWE in 2012. He had tried his hand at football after leaving WWE, and then in 2008 joined UFC, eventually becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion. After rejoining WWE, Lesnar has been pushed consistently, winning world titles and even ending The Undertaker's "Streak," cementing himself yet again as one of WWE's biggest stars.