AJ Lee On Unpredictability At WWE Wrestlepalooza: 'We Might Four-Way Kiss, Who Knows?'

This upcoming Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee will compete in her first match since 2015 when she and her husband CM Punk enter battle with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Although many fans are excited to see Lee wrestle inside the squared circle again, the three-time Divas Champion told "ESPN" that she's unsure how she'll perform this weekend, but is still confident coming into the match because she thrives on unpredictability. Additionally, Lee claims that she's willing to do whatever it takes to defeat Lynch and Rollins, even if it means resorting to some unusual tactics.

"It's been 10 years. I try to stretch as much as I can, but you don't really know what's going to happen when you get out there. But in the same way that does feel kind of scary and as Becky said, a liability in one way, I think it's an asset because I am unpredictable. I don't know what I'm going to do when I'm out there. I might go out there and braid her hair. I might bite her in the face. We might four-way kiss. Who knows what's going to happen on ESPN."

Nobody was caught more off guard about Lee's prediction than Punk himself, who took to social media during his wife's interview to assure fans that a four-way kiss would not be happening.

"I'm whispering because my wife is currently doing media and I just overheard her say that she's unpredictable and she doesn't know what she's going to do and we all might four-way kiss. I just want everyone to know that is not going to happen."