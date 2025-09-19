Tony Khan Promises To Keep AEW Events Affordable For Families As WWE Prices Rise

AEW President Tony Khan addressed ticket pricing and his pledge to keep them family friendly ahead of All Out in Toronto this Saturday.

Khan was asked about the pricing of AEW shows in comparison to the rising prices of WWE during the media call on Thursday (available on YouTube via Fightful), to which he emphasized that he has always tried to maintain a fair pricing for families.

"Everybody who's been involved in AEW from the start will tell you that we've always wanted to maintain affordable ticket pricing for the fans, and particularly to bring families and young fans to the show and make it accessible for fans of all backgrounds, of all ages," he said. "Hopefully [All Out] speaks to what we're doing, with trying to maintain ticket pricing for AEW shows for families, because we are a family friendly company, when it comes to trying to price the tickets to get families into the AEW shows."

WWE has drawn criticism recently for their ticket pricing strategy, with the likes of Marshall Von Erich and Bully Ray among those in the industry to note that they have priced many of their core audience out; Ray went a step further, opining that Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this strategy to have happened, had he still been in Executive Chairman and not resigned after Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit was filed. Von Erich, on the other hand, offered his belief that AEW was an important alternative for those who have been priced out by WWE.