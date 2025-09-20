Willow Nightingale's Winning Pinfall Caps Off Four-Match AEW All Out Tailgate Brawl

AEW started off the festivities for All Out with four matches on HBO Max's Saturday Tailgate Brawl special ahead of the main pay-per-view. Three bouts were announced prior to Saturday, and a trios match featuring Paragon and Hologram versus The Frat House seemed to be a surprise addition.

The first match saw The Opps' Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs take on The Workhorsemen. The trios champions made quick worse of Anthony Henry and JD Drake, and Joe locked in the Cocina Clutch on Drake to get the submission victory. The third member of The Opps, Katsuyori Shibata came out next to take on a freshly-heel Daniel Garcia, who entered Death Riders-style alongside Marina Shafir.

At one point, Garcia put Shibata's head between the stairs and ring post and hit the steps with a dropkick. After some back-and-forth, Shibata got Garcia in a sleeper hold, but Shafir got on the apron to distract the referee for Garcia to escape. Garcia hit a piledriver, then got Shibata in a surfboard stretch before stomping on his head for the victory.

Next, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong teamed with Hologram to take on The Frat House in a quick match. Hologram hit a double stomp on Griff Garrison for the win.

Finally, it was time for the eight-woman tornado tailgate brawl featuring Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. The match was a chaotic brawl both in and outside of the ring with various weapons, from a staple gun, to a grill, to coolers. After the initial brawl, Nightingale and Bayne faced off in the ring before all the other women got involved in a big spot where the babyfaces suplexed all the heels at once. In the end, it was Willow to pin Ford for the victory.