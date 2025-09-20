Eddie Kingston Beats Big Bill In AEW All Out 2025 Return, Appears To Align With HOOK

Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill in his return to action during AEW All Out in Toronto.

Kingston had been out of action since April last year, breaking his leg and tearing ligaments during a No Ropes Last Man Standing loss to Gabe Kidd in NJPW. The last time he had competed in singles action for AEW before Saturday was in March, and he had not been seen in the lead-up to his return as Bill spent time in the ring calling him out – while simultaneously saying Kingston wouldn't show up because he was scared.

Ultimately, he did turn up and he did wind up getting the victory, opening the match up quickly before being sent to the ground with a big boot. Bill would domineer over him for a while, with Kingston yelling obscenities at his opponent with each passing strike and slowly but surely fighting his way back into the affair. Bill would be rocked by Kingston's stand-up game and ultimately caught the short end of a striking exchange, Kingston hitting his signature spinning backfist to Bill's jaw to drop him for the pinfall.

After the match, Bryan Keith joined Bill in the ring, checking on his partner before blindsiding Kingston. Bill joined in on the ambush when the lights went out, followed by the Hook signal and his entrance music preceding his arrival. He cleared the ring of Bill before hooking Keith in the half-nelson, allowing for Kingston to hit another spinning backfist before celebrating together.