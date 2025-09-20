Kazuchika Okada Pins Mascara Dorada, Retains AEW Unified Title At All Out 2025

Kazuchika Okada retained his AEW Unified Championship over Konosuke Takeshita and CMLL's Mascara Dorada during All Out in Toronto.

The three-way for the title saw Dorada contend as a proverbial third wheel to his larger opponents in Takeshita and Okada, dismissed by them from the starting bell and having to work his way into the affair with his signature high-flying offense.

Takeshita drew the ire of his and Okada's shared manager, Don Callis, who was sat on commentary for the bout, given he dedicated much of the bout trying to specifically beat Okada for the title. That would ultimately cost him, with Dorada getting the better of him to leave just the luchador and the champion in the ring, after which Okada managed to connect with the Rainmaker lariat for the winning pinfall and his title retention.

After the bell, Callis sought to celebrate with his client, prompting Takeshita to get back in the ring and come face-to-face with his Senpai. Callis played peacemaker between them and tried to defuse the situation, though given he was not factored into the finish there's little chance of things being over between them.

Okada was making the third defense of his Unified Championship, having defeated Kenny Omega at All In Texas to unify his Continental and Omega's International titles, and since defending the title at Forbidden Door against Swerve Strickland, and then against Michael Oku on "AEW Collision" to cement his place in Saturday's three-way; Takeshita and Dorada earned their spots with wins over Anthony Bowens and The Beast Mortos on "Collision" and "AEW September to Remember" respectively. Okada has been champion for 549 days consecutively, having captured the Continental title from Eddie Kingston in March last year.