PAC Returns At AEW All Out 2025, Helps Jon Moxley Win Coffin Match With Darby Allin

Darby Allin called his shot with a Coffin Match against Jon Moxley at "AEW All Out" and it backfired, thanks to PAC.

Allin attacked Mox during his entrance & immediately dove on him from an upper level. They brawled into the crowd until Mox delivered Dirty Deeds on the stadium steps. Allin bit Mox's ear and made it bleed. Each competitor had their own coffins. Allin did a tope onto Mox into Mox's coffin. Moxley dropped Allin onto his own coffin when Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia appeared. He enlisted their help to put Mox's coffin into the ring. Afterwards, he dismissed them. Moxley sent Allin onto the lid of the coffin. He told him he loved him and kissed Allin on the face. Mox caught a coffin drop attempt. Allin dug a fork into Mox's earlobe & stabbed him repeatedly in the forehead. He hit a coffin drop on the outside & landed another onto the coffin in the ring. He paid homage to his mentor and former tag partner with a Scorpion Death Drop.

Allin found a pipe from under the ring. Mox kicked him in the gut & tried to stab him with a fork, but Allin poked him in the eyes. He drove the fork into Mox's ear until Mox fought him off. Mox landed Dirty Deeds onto the coffin lid. Allin is put in the coffin, but he used pipe to keep it from closing. Then he used the pipe to choke Mox. Allin hit Mox in head with the pipe. Bryan Danielson slid Allin an AEW bag with a plastic bag inside. Allin used it on Mox before connecting with a Code Red. Allin put the bag back on his head and kicked his head in. Moxley ripped bag off his head before Allin rolled him into the coffin. PAC snuck into the ring to deliver a big boot to Allin. He sent Allin over the ropes onto his casket. PAC put him back in the ring to place him in a body bag & put him in the coffin. Mox closed the lid with his foot.