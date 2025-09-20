Brodido Win Four-Way Ladder Match, Retain AEW World Tag Titles At All Out 2025

Brody King and Bandido, affectionately now known as Brodido, are still AEW World Tag Team Champions after Bandido scaled a ladder and pulled down the belts during the fatal four-way tag team match at All Out Toronto on Saturday. The Young Bucks, Hechicero and Josh Alexander, and JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey weren't able to get their hands on the gold in the fast-paced, high-flying, hard-hitting ladder match, as much as they tried.

Brodido and JetSpeed were the first to introduce the ladders into the match, but King and Bandido ate dropkicks for their troubles. There were plenty of big spots throughout the bout, with King at one point hitting a suplex on three of his opponents at once. At another point, King was in the ring all by himself and rather than scale a ladder to grab the titles, he attempted a suicide dive and ate a ladder held up by the Don Callis Family. Matt and Nick Jackson battled the Don Callis Family around a ladder in the ring, but no one was able to get up the rungs to grab the gold.

King got Bandido on his shoulders while the Bucks and JetSpeed were on the ladder and attempted to get the titles down that way. The battle continued with competitors sending their opponents through tables on the outside. Finally, Bandido was able to scale the ladder to grab the belts, dropping one down to King before unlatching the other for himself.