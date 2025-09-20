Jack Perry Returns, Reunites With Former Championship Tag Partner At AEW All Out 2025

Jurassic Express reunited during AEW All Out in Toronto, with Jack Perry returning to the company to confront the Young Bucks after the tag title ladder match.

The Young Bucks challenged alongside JetSpeed, Josh Alexander and Hechicero for Brodido's AEW Tag Team Championship, failing to capture the titles and being left in the ring when all was said and done. It was then that Perry emerged and ran into the ring, confronting the pair he had been aligned with prior to his absence from the company, attacking them before Rocky Romero then ran into the ring to break things up.

Romero ate a running DDT for his troubles and Perry turned into a superkick from the Bucks, but then the lights went out as a vignette played on the big screen. The video showed Perry digging up a coffin containing Killswitch, who was then shown to be revived on a gurney. With that, the lights went back up and Killswitch had appeared behind the Bucks, wiping them out to leave just he and Perry in the ring.

Perry pointed at his belt with Killswitch written across it, gesturing for him to cast it into the crowd before they embraced. As they did so, their old "Tarzan Boy" theme song played to indicate the return of Luchasaurus and the reunion of Jurassic Express for the first time since September 2022.