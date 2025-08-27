Backstage Speculation On Possible Return Of Ex-AEW TNT Champ On Heels Of Luchasaurus

Whether you want to call him Killswitch or Luchasaurus, the former TNT Champion is back in AEW, though he and Kip Sabian were unable to pick up a victory over Adam Copeland and Christian Cage this past Sunday at Forbidden Door. Not only did the duo lose, but there was a bit of tension between the duo, making some wonder if the team wasn't long for this world, and if Luchasaurus could find himself back with a certain former tag team partner in Jack Perry, who some speculated was the mysterious doctor shown in Luchasaurus' return vignette.

During a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp threw some gasoline on that fire, revealing that someone close to Perry had revealed a month ago that "the wheels would be moving" regarding Perry's return to AEW. An AEW source neither confirmed nor denied that Perry was featured in the Luchasaurus video when asked.

Having known each other since they began wrestling training years ago, Perry and Luchasaurus formed the stable Jurassic Express, alongside Marko Stunt, back when AEW first formed in 2019. The duo eventually went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in early 2022, though they disbanded after Luchasaurus betrayed Perry for Christian later that September. Perry would later get revenge on his former partner, defeating him in a steel cage match at AEW Full Gear.

This latest bit of information comes at a time when multiple hints have emerged that Perry could be making his return to AEW for the first time since dropping the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia last fall. On Monday, the Young Bucks released a short video on their Being the Elite channel where Matt Jackson received a face-time call from Perry, only for Jackson to ignore the call.