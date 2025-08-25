Young Bucks Tease An AEW Return In Latest Being The Elite Video

For the third straight AEW PPV, things didn't go the Young Bucks way, with Forbidden Door ending with the duo, along with the Death Riders, suffering defeat at the hands of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. As such, it's understandable that Matt and Nick Jackson wouldn't have wanted to talk to anyone after, even if it was an old friend that hasn't been seen in quite some time.

On Monday, the Bucks posted a video on their "Being the Elite" YouTube channel, the second such video they've posted in the last few days. The 47 second clip saw the Bucks torturing themselves by watching back the end of the Forbidden Door main event. Suddenly, Matt's phone went off; the caller ID showed that it was Jack Perry looking to facetime his Elite cohort. Instead, Matt declined the call, and went back to watching the match.

2025 has been the quietest year of Perry's career, as the AEW star hasn't wrestled since January, when he lost to Yota Tsuji in an IWGP Global Championship match at Wrestle Dynasty. Perry's absence from AEW has been even longer, as he was last seen at AEW Full Gear last November, dropping the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia. No concrete reason has ever emerged regarding Perry's absence.

In the last month, however, signs had pointed towards Perry returning, beginning with a report that he had been spotted backstage at AEW events back in July. Earlier this month, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted on a Q&A that discussions had been regarding Perry's return to television, though it was noted that nothing was definitive. As such, today's BTE video seems to give more credence to the idea of Perry reappearing sooner than later.