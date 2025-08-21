Luchasaurus/Killswitch Returns On AEW Dynamite, Will Replace Nick Wayne In Forbidden Door Match

After nearly a full year away from the ring, Killswitch is back, and he will wrestle at Forbidden Door.

Christian Cage and Cope's hatchet-burying handshake was almost the most shocking scene in "AEW Dynamite's" first hour, but nobody in Glasgow could have anticipated the night's events when ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne appeared via titantron to spoil Cage and Cope's tense reunion. Wayne appeared with two crutches beside him as he cursed Cage for the attack conducted against him on the recent August 13 episode of "Dynamite," and announced that he would be out for weeks with a broken foot. Undeterred by his injury, however, Wayne reassured Cage and Cope that his absence from Forbidden Door was a "blessing in disguise" for the pair.

"Or, is it?" Wayne taunted.

The screen cut, and the scene transitioned to a medical operating room. IV drips flashed on screen before Killswitch sat up from his medical bed with a mighty roar. The vignette ended as Killswitch marched out onto the AEW entrance ramp, much to Cope and Cage's shock. Killswitch stormed the ring, accompanied by Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian, before staring off with Cage and Cope. A brawl broke out, and while Sabian was knocked out, both Cage and Cope suffered Chokeslams thanks to the revitalized Killswitch, who formerly aligned himself with Mother Wayne and Sabian to end the segment.

Killswitch is now officially scheduled to replace Wayne at Forbidden Door, where he will fight alongside Sabian in a high-profile tag team match against Cope and Cage. Killswitch's last AEW appearance was in August 2024, where he fought twice at All In: London on behalf of The Patriarchy. Killswitch was hospitalized in September 2024, and while a specific diagnosis has never been disclosed, he reportedly suffered from pneumonia and other respiratory issues.