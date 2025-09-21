Hangman Adam Page Retains AEW Men's World Title In All Out 2025 Marathon Main Event

In a match where Don Callis and his Family couldn't get involved, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher had to prove himself one-on-one with the World Champion, Hangman Page. This marathon match lasting well over half an hour was all it took and both men were worn down by the end with Page mustering up the energy to retain his title.

The match was fought in and out of the ring, with Fletcher sending Page into the crowd and using a chair to launch a Flying Headscissors. Fletcher also landed a vicious powebomb on the apron. He would also be the one to set up a table that would come back to bite him when Hangman landed a Deadeye through the table.

Later, Fletcher fell when Page went for Buckshot and both men were down. Page then called on the moves of friends and opponents, starting with a V-Trigger. He quickly followed with the One Winged Angel, only for Fletcher to block it. He nailed Fletcher with another Deadeye. Hangman hit both the Stormbreaker and the JML Driver. Fletcher reversed the Buckshot twice before landing a vicious brainbuster, but Page kicked out at the last second. A desperate Fletcher pulled off a turnbuckle pad. He placed Page's face on it & did a running kick before a brainbuster attempt. Page headbutted him three times & Fletcher landed on turnbuckle. Page hit an avalanche Deadeye and nailed the Buckshot Lariat for the win.