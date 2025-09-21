USA Network Announces Food-Focused Travel Show Starring Former WWE Universal Champion

WWE's seasonal releases often come as a major shock to fans, especially when those let go are former champions, like Braun Strowman who has held the WWE Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Raw Tag Team Championships on two occasions. Strowman, whose last match was in April 2025, has yet to return to pro wrestling but according to a Press Release from the USA Network, he's pivoting careers for now.

Strowman has been announced to be heading his own cooking show, "Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman," which is set to premier Friday, October 24th at 10PM ET/PT. According to the report, Strowman will be touring across America trying out different foods across local eateries. Strowman is additionally set to tour eight cities, including: Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa. Interestingly, "Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman" will be produced by WWE Studios and North Studios, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser leading the WWE side of the production team.

Based on a post Strowman made earlier this year that got a lot of attention, it seems that the "Beast Among Men" has wanted to pivot his career away from pro wrestling for some time. The former Universal Champion notably called for fans to petition for him to be cast in the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie as the character, Zangief. Despite the movie including several other names in the pro wrestling industry like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Hirooki Goto, the role ultimately went to Dutch bodybuilder and actor, Olivier Richters, who towers over the 6ft 8 Strowman at a whopping 7ft 2.