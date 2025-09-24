Why AEW's Kyle Fletcher Doesn't Think Stevie Richards' Critique Is 'In Good Faith'

Pro wrestling veteran Stevie Richards has gained prominence on YouTube after retiring from the industry, sharing videos where he critiques in-ring moves, attempts to determine exactly where a botch occurred, and more. However, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher doesn't entirely appreciate Richards' recent criticisms about him, and in an interview on "The Masked Man Show," he expressed exactly where he believes the veteran is wrong.

According to Fletcher, he watched the entire episode where Richards critiqued him and expressed how much potential he has, and isn't as offended by the veteran's words as many might think. "I'm open to any and all critiques; that is fine. I'm in a world where it's like everyone...has an opinion. He has an opinion on who I am and what I am as a wrestler, and that's fine...It doesn't feel like it's in good faith, if that makes sense?"

Fletcher further opined that he believes that many of the veterans who have podcasts tend to use buzzwords for clicks and aren't aware of the backstage culture in AEW. "I don't think he knows anything about the culture in AEW," he said. "He said 'there's no one there' for me to learn from, I think that's absolute f**king horses**t! You know what I mean?" Fletcher further stated that he learns from people every day, like Bryan Danielson, and further concluded that while he's open to the criticism and has no ill will towards Richards, and admits that he's still young and has a lot to learn about the business.

