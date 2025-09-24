Bryan Danielson Names Grueling AEW Matches Of Which He's Proud

With nearly 2,000 matches under his belt, AEW's Bryan Danielson has tackled a wide variety of in-ring scenarios in his wrestling career. During a recent interview with "Fightful," Danielson revealed two grueling matches of his that he remains the most proud of.

"So I did an hour with Hangman Page, and the other one I was going to say and I did an Iron Man Match with MJF, which was actually over an hour. I was proud of both of those because I've always been a wrestling geek," Danielson said.

"I love like 80s NWA Ric Flair always doing these 60-minute draws. Not just 80s Ric Flair, like you look at the 70s NWA World Champions, they're always doing like these hour-long draws and I love that style. I love that thing. I was very proud of both of those matches because I thought we did a good job in the modern era where everybody, I don't want to say everybody, but so many people watch their TVs with their phone in their hand, and the second they stop being entertained they go [to look at their phone] and then they don't go back to that."

Danielson's bout with "Hangman" Adam Page occurred at "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" in December 2021, with Page's AEW World Championship on the line. As Danielson noted, this title match reached the 60-minute time limit, resulting in a draw between the competitors. At AEW Revolution 2023, Daniels surpassed the 60-minute mark as he and then-AEW World Champion MJF went into overtime in their Iron Man match due to a 3-3 tie. MJF eventually broke tie by hitting Danielson with an oxygen tank, then forcing him to tap out to the LeBell Lock.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.