Torrie Wilson Discusses Whether She'd Fit In Today's WWE, Diminished Role Of Valets

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson was one of the staples of WWE's "Divas" era of women's wrestling. With an influx of Divas like Nikki Bella and AJ Lee, some have wondered if Wilson will ever return to a WWE ring.

"[Personally], I love going [to WWE] now. I love all the women...everyone's more welcoming," Wilson said in an interview with Ariel Helwani, praising the relaxed nature of WWE's backstage atmosphere. "Just the thought of trying to claw my way into a position on TV? No, thank you. There's so many amazing women that are so gifted and so talented...I could never compete with that."

Helwani asked about the lack of valets in WWE, as Wilson mainly functioned as a valet and manager than an in-ring talent, and Wilson thinks that the women's roster are so multi-talented that i†'s phased the position out.

"Some people do it so well. Chelsea Green, I love her. I love her character. She is just the epitome of someone who can kill it in the ring when she's a wrestler and then also kill it [as a valet]," Wilson said. "Literally, she makes the most of every second she gets on TV, and she is the epitome of somebody that would be just a great valet."

Wilson retired in 2008, following back issues that forced her to ask for a release from WWE, and has since only made sporadic appearances on WWE programming, including her 2019 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.