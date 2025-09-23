Tony Khan Suggests AEW PPV Events Could Permanently Move To Earlier Start Time

AEW's latest pay-per-view offering, All Out 2025, became the third marquee event in a row to have an afternoon start time, something that was caused by WWE's decision to run their Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on the same day. However, the new start time has gone down a treat with fans both in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom as fans across the pond don't have to stay up through the night to enjoy the shows. This is something that AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about in the All Out media scrum, and it seems like AEW pay-per-views kicking off in the afternoon might be a regular move going forward.

"It's definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedule works and what we're doing. I do think there's something to it, it'd be something to consider also on some of the Sundays. It's been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. I think the point you're making is definitely something I've taken into consideration. All In Texas, that early start time and having that manageable start time in the UK. Then we were in London at the O2 for Forbidden Door and that did have that same kind of, domestic here in North America, that kind of afternoon start time like today's show, tonight's show."

Khan explained that the company has had a lot of success on the pay-per-view buy rate side of things, particularly in the UK thanks to the more manageable start time for the British fans, and that it will be something to keep an eye on as AEW moves into the tail end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. At the time of writing, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End are currently set for evening start times in North America, but that could change in the coming weeks.

