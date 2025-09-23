Stephanie Vaquer To Face Winner Of WWE SmackDown Women's Title Match At Crown Jewel

New WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer awaits confirmation on who her Crown Jewel opponent will be, as Adam Pearce confirmed during "WWE Raw" that she would be facing the reigning WWE Women's Champion for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Last year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia saw the namesake title introduced, contested between the world champions of the respective brands; WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the men's title, while Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Women's Champion Nia Jax to win the women's title. This year's event in Perth will see the championship matches return, though there will be a new set of champions contesting for the title and commemorative ring.

Vaquer won the vacant Women's World Championship by defeating Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, and as such had her first address in the ring as the champion. She spoke both in English and Spanish as she praised Sky and recalled her dream and subsequent journey to become WWE Women's World Champion, concluding that she will continue to make further history. Pearce then confirmed that she will get that opportunity at Crown Jewel, though she will have to wait until Friday's "WWE SmackDown" to find out who that will be. Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend her title in a triple threat against Jax and Jade Cargill.