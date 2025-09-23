Toni Storm Gives Opinion Of WWE NXT's Blake Monroe After Banishing Mariah May From AEW

Before becoming Blake Monroe and realizing her dream of being signed to WWE, the "NXT" star was known as Mariah May, competing in AEW instead, where she had a massive rivalry with Toni Storm and captured the AEW Women's Championship too. During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Storm was asked what she thinks about Monroe now that she's in WWE, and had an interesting in-character response.

"Well, you know... We've all had relationships, like Mariah, haven't we? That end in broken glass, fist fights, bloody kisses..." she said. "What can I say about Mariah? God. Just... She's the single most evil, cold-hearted b**ch I've ever met in my life. I can honestly say that." Storm then expressed how glad she is that she ended up "banishing" 'Mariah May,' which she claims brought her rival to her "permanent end."

"But, I'm a big fan of that Blair Mon-Blake Monroe!" she expressed, before being asked if she's been watching Monroe's journey in "NXT" since her debut. "I've seen a bit, but I don't like, study it religiously. It's wonderful, wonderful!" Despite this, Storm still expressed how happy she is that 'Mariah May' isn't in AEW anymore, describing it all as a "positive" for her and the promotion. While she was a main event star in AEW, Monroe seems to be struggling in "NXT" today, with her most recent match being an unsuccessful clash against Kelani Jordan back on August 26, but she notably appears on the NXT Halloween Havoc poster, which suggests she'll be involved in the upcoming Premium Live Event.

