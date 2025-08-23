Blake Monroe's Stunning Evolution From Mariah May To WWE Star

"The Glamour," Blake Monroe, has had a very unique journey to WWE, from starting as an influencer for WWE Shop, to making her name in Japan's Stardom after start-stop career beginnings due to the pandemic, to a glory blood fest known as The Hollywood Ending match in the company's biggest competition, All Elite Wrestling. Monroe, who used to go by the ring name Mariah May before her shocking debut on "WWE NXT" back in June, has never stopped chasing her dream of becoming a WWE superstar.

The young star from London, England, isn't just a pretty face with impressive mic skills. Over the course of just over six years, she has gained experience not just in major companies like AEW, WWE, and Stardom, but across various independent promotions as well, such as TNT Extreme Wrestling, RevPro, where she held their Undisputed Women's Championship, Battleground Championship Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, Texas Style Wrestling, and many more. Monroe was an experienced star even before making her in-ring debut in Tony Khan's company in January 2024.

While "The Woman From Hell" has mostly worked as a heel during her time in American promotions, she's used her influencer skills from back in her WWE Shop days to connect well with fans online as her friendly, bubbly, real self. Monroe worked to get her name out there initially with a Twitch Channel, even becoming a partner on the site, where she'd play videogames like Animal Crossing while chatting with fans. These days, Monroe connects with fans and shares her story and WWE journey in vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Whether she was eviscerating women on the microphone while holding the AEW Women's World Championship, or buddying up to powerhouse Jordynne Grace to get her way in "NXT," "The Glamour" is a force to be reckoned with, and as her history in the business shows, she's not about to stop anytime soon.