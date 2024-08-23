Mariah May Comments On Popular AEW Storyline With Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

On the long road towards Mariah May and Toni Storm's match at All In, May's close friend Mina Shirikawa joined the mix in the lead-up to Forbidden Door, where Shirikawa challenged Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. While the feud became one of the most popular talking points on "AEW Dynamite" leading up to the pay-per-view, May and Shirikawa's affection towards one another seemed to rub some people the wrong way.

The former Goddesses of STARDOM Champions routinely kissed in front of live audiences to loud pops in the arena, but that drew questionable views on social media. However, during a recent appearance on the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, May revealed that the idea was entirely her own, and AEW even tried to get her to stop doing it at one point.

"So it was not pitched, we just did it," May said. "Mina and I are extremely close, we've always been very close in STARDOM. We just did it, and the next time around they were like, 'Hey, can you guys stop kissing?'"

May explained that her segments with Shirikawa and Storm routinely drew big numbers for "Dynamite," and that she thought it was crazy how many people were outraged at the fact that she was simply showing affection to her best friend and her mentor.

"I think there's a bit of an archaic view on it and people seem to think we have no autonomy over our bodies. It's my choice who I kiss, it's my choice what I do, and if I'm not comfortable doing something, I would always say so. I remember seeing the usual suspects being like, 'Oh my god, this is setting women's wrestling back so much,'" said the AEW star.

