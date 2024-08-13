Mariah May Predicts AEW All In 2024 Will Be Toni Storm's 'Curtain Call'

The biggest night in Mariah May's career is on the horizon as she faces her former mentor 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on August 25. The feud has escalated to the point where the two women simply can't be in the same arena without wanting to kill each other, but May believes that the definitive end to Toni Storm is right around the corner.

"It's going to be a cinematic masterpiece," May said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. "I've already taken Toni from black-and-white into Technicolor. Wembley is her curtain call and a new start for me. Change is definitely scary, It's even scarier as an adult. I always knew what I wanted to do; be the best women's wrestler in the world. In order to do that and become a star, I needed to come to America. I can grow and shine at All Elite Wrestling. It's the perfect place for me to take over women's wrestling."

May said that she was immediately invested in the idea that AEW President Tony Khan presented to her, which saw her begin as Storm's understudy in an homage to Joseph Mankiewicz's 1950 film "All About Eve," something that May knew a lot about having been an avid fan of classic Hollywood growing up. However, she will be looking to take that fictional story and make it a reality on August 25.

"I wanted to draw from it, but never copy it black and white, no pun intended," May said. "I wanted to bring Mariah May into the story, that glamour, and I don't remember anyone getting beat by a shoe like I did to Toni. This is all about me. A whole new era is about to begin."

