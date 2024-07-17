Tony Khan Shares Surprising Length Mariah May-Toni Storm AEW Feud Has Been In Works

For almost a year, the Mariah May/Toni Storm friendship had become one of the most popular long-running stories AEW had produced, until last week, when May shockingly betrayed Storm after winning the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, somehow giving the story even more steam. With May and Storm now scheduled to face off at All In next month, AEW owner Tony Khan has decided its time to give a behind-the-scenes look at the storyline, revealing that it was in the works long before May debuted in AEW in October.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Khan disclosed that the genesis for the May/Storm story began during a conversation with a top AEW star in May 2023.

"Bryan Danielson and I were flying home from Double or Nothing, and we were talking about wrestling and what stuck out to us," Khan said. "And Bryan asked 'Have you seen Mariah?' I said I had, and that I was amazed at how, very quickly, she'd become one of the top stars in Stardom. We both agreed she was very polished and charismatic. That's when I asked Bryan if he'd seen 'All About Eve' and 'Sunset Boulevard.'"

Shortly after that, Khan spoke with May about his idea, who expressed interest, and then took the idea to Storm, then AEW Women's World Champion and a member of The Outcasts stable with Saraya and Ruby Soho.

"I went to Toni Storm and suggested these movies...because she had that larger-than-life persona like Gloria Swanson in 'Sunset Boulevard' and Bette Davis in 'All About Eve,'" Khan said. "That is 'Timeless' Toni Storm. She's that starlet, with that presence...backstage, in the ring, out of the ring...of one of those rare old Hollywood stars. This is the role Toni was born to play, and she is absolutely incredible at it."