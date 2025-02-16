Mariah May Looks Back On 'Really Special' Wembley Win At AEW All In 2024

Mariah May's breakout moment arrived when she defeated Toni Storm at AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium. The historic venue added an extra layer of magic, making her victory one of the most memorable in recent AEW history.

During a recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," May delved into that unforgettable night. She recalled the electric atmosphere and the personal significance of competing in a place she had admired from afar.

"For me, it was really special because I remember watching AEW come to Wembley for the first time, and for me, that was wild – just to have wrestling back in Wembley. And people forget, because AEW is so huge, how new of a company it is. To see that, I just remember being in Japan with Stardom and watching that and being like, wow, I want to be a part of this, this is crazy."

For May, the match was not merely a win; it was a testament to years of hard work and the culmination of her aspirations. With a thoughtful pause, she shared further insights into her journey.

"I never dreamed that I would be wrestling for the Women's World Title against 'Timeless' Toni Storm, who is their top woman. I did not foresee that or imagine that, but to have had the year I've had and to culminate that feud at Wembley Stadium, where I grew up in London, was very, very special."

Despite the landmark victory, the feud between May and Storm still simmers. In an in-character interview, May opened up about the disrespect she feels from AEW and previewed her upcoming title match against Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.