Feature Film Biopic On Late WWE Star Macho Man Randy Savage Reportedly In The The Works

Fresh on the heels of wrestling biopics like "The Iron Claw," "Cassandro," and the recent film "Queen of the Ring" about Mildred Burke, another wrestling story could be coming to the silver screen. This time from one of "Saturday Night Live's" standard bearers.

According to Deadline, "SNL" and "Good Burger" star Kenan Thompson and his company, Artists for Artists, are currently developing a film about the life of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Thompson and his creative partner, Johnny Ryan Jr., are working off a script that was written by Eric Shapiro and Savage's brother, Lanny Poffo, better known to WWE fans as "The Genius." Thompson and Ryan Jr. will be joined by executive producers Jonathon Davino, Cory Litwin, Boris Shvarts, and Monica Weber. Davino worked on the Sydney Sweeney film "Immaculate." There is no word on any cast for the film, as of yet.

The news likely means that Savage's story will get the Hollywood treatment before the late Hulk Hogan, whose Todd Phillips-directed, Chris Hemsworth-led biopic was stuck in production limbo before finally being cancelled. Savage had already been portrayed on the NBC series "Young Rock," where he was played by Kevin Makely.

Savage had initially been a baseball star before joining his father's professional wrestling promotion. Savage's larger-than-life persona took him from his father's outlaw promotion to the WWF, and eventually WCW, and even a brief run in TNA Wrestling. Savage died in 2010 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.