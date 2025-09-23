Roman Reigns Told Cody Rhodes WWE-ESPN Deal Is 'Everything Our Dads Ever Worked For'

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a lengthy blood feud that led to two separate WrestleMania main events, but the two rivals ended up forming a shaky alliance upon the "Original Tribal Chief's" return. Behind the scenes, however, it seems the two men are closer than they let on, as according to Rhodes, Reigns has taught him the important way they've both realized their fathers' dreams in pro wrestling.

During an interview with "ESPN's Unsportsmanlike," Rhodes commented on how huge an opportunity it is for WWE to have its partnership with ESPN, as it will allow them to bring their characters to the forefront on a stage as grand as ESPN. However, the lesson he learnt from Reigns is what sticks out to him. "We don't talk a lot, but he said something to me that really stuck out to me, and it's very sincere," he said. "WWE and pro wrestling, in general, going to such a big platform like ESPN? It's really everything that our dads ever worked for. So that's always kind of there... They did it all, you know? And we get to revel in this wonderful success, so we better bring it."

Rhodes was additionally asked how he feels about the fact that once he retires, he would have overtaken the legacy of his father, Dusty Rhodes. "Haha! Got him!" Rhodes joked before adding how loud the crowds have been across their recent shows, and explained why this is important for him. "I like to get them as loud as possible for as long as possible and my hope – my romantic hope of it all – is that no matter what you believe in, he can hear it..."