Shotzi Comments On WWE's Spat With Kelly Osbourne After Becky Lynch's Ozzy Comments

Shortly after legendary rock 'n roll star Ozzy Osbourne's deaththis year, WWE came under fire by his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who slammed Becky Lynch for cutting a heel promo referencing her father. Former WWE talent Shotzi was asked her take on the controversy during an exclusive interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," in which she tried to appreciate Kelly's position as well as why WWE greenlit the promo.

"Like, I feel for Kelly because, like, I was so close to my father when he passed; everything was really sensitive to me about it," Shotzi admitted. "So, I don't think that Kelly really meant that, I think she's just, like, really vulnerable right now." She then went on to explain that she believes that Lynch was actually putting Ozzy over and that she's always been a fan of the late rock legend anyway.

"She's also a heel and Ozzy was like a big part of WWE, like, Hunter loved Ozzy so much," Shotzi added. "So, I think they kind of just wanted to pay a little tribute to him and then also like s*** on Birmingham." Despite this, she still pointed out that the timing of the segment was simply off, especially since Kelly and her family were still likely processing the loss of Ozzy at the time. "It was just not the time. I disagree with, like, the timing on that, but I do think that everyone at WWE loves Ozzy as, you know, the world does."

