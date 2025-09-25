AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Challenges Undefeated Star

Kyle Fletcher challenged Hologram to a "Title vs Streak" match during next week's "AEW Dynamite" six-year anniversary show.

Hologram teamed with the returning Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe during Wednesday's show to defeat the Don Callis Family trio of Hechicero, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita, securing the victory for his team with a pinfall on Hechicero.

After the match, Fletcher came out to address his defeat to "Hangman" Adam Page in his World Championship challenge at All Out last Saturday, saying that while he was not ready on the night he will be ready one day soon.

He turned his attention to Hologram, praising him for having the longest men's singles streak at 34-0, but continuing to say it was only because he had yet to face him. He said he saw no better opportunity to get back to winning ways than to be the one to end the streak, and thus made the challenge to defend his TNT Championship during next week's show.

It stands to be Fletcher's third defense of the title after what will be 63 days as champion, having captured the title from Dustin Rhodes in July, and since defending it against Tomohiro Ishii on "AEW Collision" and Hiromu Takahashi at Forbidden Door in August.