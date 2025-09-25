Orange Cassidy Returns To AEW, Defaces Painting

Orange Cassidy made his return to All Elite Wrestling to rejoin the Conglomeration and ruin Don Callis' "masterpiece" painting ahead of a six-man tag team match on "AEW Dynamite." Mark Briscoe teased the return of the "Freshly Squeezed" one after his victory over MJF at All Out over the weekend, and Cassidy was revealed to be Briscoe and Hologram's partner in their match against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero.

After Briscoe spoiled the surprise further in a backstage segment, Cassidy still surprised fans with his return. When Callis was in the ring, hyping up his latest painting, a "masterpiece," when it was rolled out to show to the crowd, it was Cassidy who crashed through the painting to head down to the ring to take it to Takeshita and Okada before the bell rang. The Conglomeration got the victory and Hologram got the pin on Hechicero after an Orange Punch by Cassidy.

Cassidy's last match on AEW was a loss in the AEW International Championship eliminator tournament in March. Cassidy suffered a torn pectoral muscle, though it wasn't clear if he suffered the injury during the bout. Wednesday's six-man tag match was only his eighth match of the year.