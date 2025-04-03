Report: Another Top AEW Star Injured

On the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that "Switchblade" Jay White had been pulled from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to a backstage attack. In reality, he was written off due to suffering a legitimate injury that required surgery, and in a new report from Fightful Select, another top AEW star is joining "Switchblade" on the shelf.

The star in question is former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, with Fightful Select reporting that "Freshly Squeezed" has potentially suffered a torn pectoral muscle. That is according to sources within AEW, who have confirmed that Cassidy is sidelined with a serious injury, but couldn't confirm whether it was a torn pec that is keeping him on the shelf. No word has been given on whether the injury will require surgery, or how long Cassidy will be out of action for, but it seems that Cassidy will be away from TV for the foreseeable future.

No one in AEW was able to clarify how the injury occurred, but due to the fact that Cassidy's last match was the final of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament on March 19, which also featured Mark Davis but was eventually won by Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, many have assumed the injury happened in that bout. Before that match, Cassidy had only just come back to AEW TV after taking the start of the year off, competing in the AEW International Championship Contender Series which saw him defeat Roderick Strong, but lose to Konosuke Takeshita. He also made an appearance on the Zero Hour portion of the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, teaming with his Conglomeration stablemate Mark Briscoe, and Big Boom AJ, to defeat the team Johnny TV and the MxM Collection, with the help of Big Justice at ringside.