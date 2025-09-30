Fellow WWE Star Rhea Ripley Tops Grayson Waller's Australian Wrestler Mount Rushmore

Australia is still a growing market in pro wrestling. Both WWE and AEW have made a concerted effort to put on big, stadium shows there in recent years.

Australia's own Grayson Waller was asked to name the four best Aussie wrestlers of all time on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, and he started his list with a current phenom.

"So number one, I think it has to be Rhea [Ripley]. Just because she's completely changed what the industry is in Australia. She's got Drake talking about her saying that she's his muse and all this stuff. That is next level, world expansion stuff," Waller said. "I think Rhea is one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen and is still the most grounded and relaxed individual I've ever met in my life."

Waller goes on to name the remainder of his Australian Mount Rushmore.

"There's another lady, Madison Eagles, who was ranked number one in the world. I still think she's the best female wrestler of all time. Robbie [Eagles], I got to put him on there too. And I think I have to be on there. I am a different variation of what the Australian wrestlers do. I brought the entertainment aspect."

His own inclusion on this list could be partly him speaking in-character. After all, many would say Waller's main roster career has been mostly disappointing. Most frustrating was the constant, months-long tease of whether him and Theory would have a breakup angle. As it turns out, the tag team has been officially dismantled without much of a mention of it on WWE programming.

