Jeff Jarrett Has Some Advice For Ex-AEW Star Andrade Following His Release From WWE

Former WWE Speed Champion Andrade was released from WWE earlier this month, marking around a year and a half since his return to the company, following his 2023 departure from AEW. AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett knows a thing or two about maneuvering between the two companies. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion gave his thoughts on Andrade's testy situation.

"I've said it on this podcast multiple times...[Andrade] has incredible athletic ability...He's got an aura. He works his ass off," Jarrett said on "My World" recently. "He won't be the first, and he won't be the last that comes in with a boatload of potential...It starts with the man in the mirror."

Jarrett cites Andrade's many problems with promotions in the past, and that all of the issues have a common factor: Andrade.

"I've certainly been there," the former WWE Intercontinental Champion admitted. "I hope nothing but the best for the guy and that he pulls his nose up...When you're escorted from a building? No bueno."

Jarrett said that he hopes Andrade turns his situation around, but thinks it will not be an easy task. Jarrett knows from experience, as he has bounced around promotions in similar fashion, especially in the 1990s.

"Wake up today, and figure out 'Let me look at my role in every set of circumstances that's taken place,'" Jarrett advised, recommending nothing but personal responsibility and reflection for the former WWE NXT Champion. "Fail to plan, plan to fail...You gotta be better."