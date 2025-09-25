The Rock Gets Emotional Recalling WWE NXT GM Ava's Resolution To 'Carve My Own Path'

With a family lineage including the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Rocky Johnson, one might assume that Ava (real name Simone Johnson) uses it to her advantage. As her father emotionally attests, however, Ava worked to forge her own individual trail in the professional wrestling industry. Now as she serves as the on-screen "WWE NXT" General Manager, The Rock couldn't be more proud of her.

"I grew up in wrestling. She was born into it too just like I was," The Rock told "MTV UK" while tearing up. "She said, 'Hey, I want to do what you do,' but the difference is, that's why I get emotional because she's like, 'I want to do what you do, but I want to carve my own path.' That's the difference. That was a big deal when I heard that because it's easy for any kid who wants to come up and do what their parents are doing to, maybe it's not overt, but to utilize the influence. It never happened.

"I never got that call like, 'Hey, can you call someone?' I never got that call, and that's the truth," he continued. "That's the thing that makes me proud. I would have been there anyway. I would have made that call, but when you don't get it, it gave me a profound sense of pride because I helped with her mom raise an amazing human being."

Following a run as in-ring competitor on "NXT," Ava was appointed as the brand's General Manager in January 2024 by head booker Shawn Michaels. Since then, she has made dozens of wrestling matches official, both for "NXT" television and premium live events, all while attempting to keep "NXT" operations and the locker room in order.

