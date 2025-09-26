Sol Ruca Is 'Trying To Catch Up' Despite Not Watching Wrestling Before Joining WWE

For most of her life, Sol Ruca was flying through the air as a gymnast and tumbler. Nowadays, she's flying across the wrestling ring, and often driving her opponents into it with a Sol Snatcher. Still, Ruca finds herself always learning, with "WWE NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels and WWE Performance Center coaches as her in-ring guides.

During a recent interview with "Going Ringside," Ruca opened up about her ongoing process of adapting to wrestling and its history, which was admittedly foreign to her prior to joining WWE in 2022.

"It was definitely interesting because once I met [Michaels], I did know of him, but I didn't have that previous experience of knowing who he was and knowing how important he is in this industry," Ruca said. And then also having people ask me like, 'Oh my god, do you know Shawn Michaels? Do you know Shawn Michaels?' I'm like, 'Yes, I see him every single day.'

"But yeah, the more I'm in it, the more I get educated on the past and stuff. I do feel like I'm behind and I'm still trying to catch up. There's so much wrestling. You just get more and more respect for him. He's such a cool guy and he is so wise within this industry. He's helped us so much."

In just over three years, Ruca now has two titles to her name, the WWE Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Championships. She will defend the former against Lainey Reid at "NXT" No Mercy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.