Samoa Joe Thinks Sky Is 'Beyond The Limit' For Former AEW TNT Champ

With runs as TNT and AEW World Trios Champion, Powerhouse Hobbs has already built himself a respectable resume in All Elite Wrestling. According to his stablemate Samoa Joe, though, he has the potential to accomplish ever more.

"I think the leash is coming off him right now," Joe recently told "The F Ya'll Podcast." "That was kind of the whole emphasis of him being a part of this group. We're making sure Willie Hobbs is on TV every week and doing what he does out there. I mean, the sky is beyond the limit for Hobbs. Listen, I'm excited for his future. I think he's only beginning to scratch the surface as far as the potential, what he's able to do. But right now, like I said, you're seeing the crowd's reacting to him. It's just been a long career for him. He's been putting in the work, and now it's starting to pay off for him in a big way. It's only going to pay off more here in the near future."

As it stands, Joe, Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata (as The Opps) reign as the AEW World Trios Champions, with their latest title defense coming last month on "AEW Dynamite." Initially, creative plans called for Joe to capture the respective titles alongside Shibata and HOOK. Due to a concussion, HOOK was instead sidelined, with Hobbs subsequently taking his place in the stable's title match back in April. In a singles capacity, Hobbs has enjoyed one reign as TNT Champion and a big win in the 2023 Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

