AAA's Konnan Says New AEW Star Turned Down Offer From WWE

With AAA now owned by WWE, it's only natural to think that every wrestler on the AAA will eventually make the move to WWE if they ever wanted to make a full-time move to the United States. However, one luchador has opted to step out from under the WWE umbrella and is rumored to be joining AEW instead. That performer is Arez, who is reportedly the man set to portray El Clon, the evil version of current AEW star Hologram. One of AAA's lead creative minds, Konnan, was asked if there is any truth to these reports on a recent edition of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, to which he not only confirmed the reports, but expects big things from Arez when he debuts in AEW.

"That's what I heard," Konnan said. "I heard that Arez is going to be his clone, which is something we used to do a lot in AAA, so they're actually getting one of our ideas which, once you have an idea, it's all up for grabs. But he's a guy I helped a lot. Helped him get into MLW, was not a good experience for him or Hologram, Aramis (Hologram's former name before joining AEW), and they will have great matches, I mean really good matches."

Arez and Hologram have actually been rivals for nearly a decade at the time of writing. They first crossed paths back in 2015 when Hologram was just a teenager, and would go on to wrestle each other all over the world for companies like the aforementioned AAA and MLW, as well the Mexican independent scene, GCW, and PWG. It has not been confirmed when Arez will debut as El Clon in AEW, but given that Hologram will be putting his undefeated streak on the line in an upcoming AEW TNT Championship match against Kyle Fletcher, it's safe to say that El Clon won't be too far away.

