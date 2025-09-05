Report Claims AEW Moved Up Debut Of New Luchador After WWE Contact

During a recent episode of "AEW Collision," a video package played, teasing the introduction of a luchador known as El Clon to serve as a rival to Hologram. It's since been reported that El Clon will be portrayed by former AAA star Arez, whose real name is Jonathan Barragan. According to today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the character's debut was moved up after WWE expressed interest in bringing him in.

Dave Meltzer wrote that Barragan contacted AEW to let them know he'd received an offer from WWE. He reportedly relayed that if the company didn't bring him in soon, he'd sign with the competition, and now he looks to be making his official debut in the near future.

The report also noted that AEW's offer was better than the one WWE had made to Barragan. Additionally, Khan was said to have had this idea for well over a year, with the intent of building up Hologram and then introducing his rival. Meltzer compared the idea to the Tiger Mask and Black Tiger storyline in New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Octagon and Pentagon in AAA.

Hologram, previously known as Aramis, had a heated rivalry with Arez during their time together in AAA. It seems Khan is looking to recreate their dynamic in his promotion. Since Hologram was introduced in July 2024, he hasn't taken a loss of any kind in AEW, giving him the best streak in the company. As for El Clon, he has yet to make an in-person appearance, but it seems likely to happen soon.