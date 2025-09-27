Street Profits Earn WWE Tag Title Match On SmackDown After Carmelo Hayes Abandons Miz

The Street Profits defeated Carmelo Hayes and The Miz to secure number one contendership to the WWE Tag Team Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

The Profits have been chasing the Tag titles ever since they lost them to the Wyatt Sicks in July, getting their first opportunity at SummerSlam in the Six-Pack TLC match alongside FrAxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade and Rey Fenix, and #DIY, before challenging them once more two-on-two at Clash in Paris, and ultimately falling short in that attempt.

Interestingly, they grabbed their number one contendership to that match with a win over Hayes and Miz, much in the same as way as they did this Friday when all was said and done.

The match saw the Profits dominating for most of the match, seemingly putting to rest their recent tensions while their opponents stayed in the match with brief bursts of energy, specifically from Hayes in the early goings. It was Hayes that appeared to be taking control in a significant way towards the closing stretch, but before he could get set to deliver Nothing But Net, Miz tagged himself in to secure the finish – like he had done previously.

Hayes pulled back on his partner's arm, and the pair started to argue before the Profits regained control, Angelo Dawkins planting Miz onto the canvas for Montez Ford to deliver the frog splash and get the pinfall; Hayes slid into the ring and looked as though he could have broken the fall, but remained in place as the count was made.