Wyatt Sicks Use Their Numbers To Retain Tag Titles At WWE Clash In Paris

In a late addition to WWE Clash In Paris, the Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

Tension between Dawkins and Ford emerged at the beginning of the title match as Dawkins and Ford fought for the right to be the legal competitor. Despite that, Ford and Dawkins rallied together, and even seemed on the verge of a victory with a Blockbuster to Gacy. Still, it wasn't enough to stop Lumis from breaking up their pinfall attempt and the other Wyatt Sicks members from interfering shortly thereafter.

In the match's closing moments, Dawkins argued with Erick Rowan on the outside, allowing Lumis an opening to blindside him with a toss over the barricade. In retaliation, Ford then sacrificed his back by wiping out Lumis and Rowan with a dive. While the referee tended to Lumis next, Nikki Cross snuck out from under the ring to hold Ford's leg in place, which led Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas) to drive Ford into the floor with a Sister Abigail. Upon Ford's return to the ring, Lumis and Gacy delivered a suplex-sitout powerbomb combo for the win.

Gacy and Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team Championships last month when they defeated The Street Profits on "WWE SmackDown." Since then, the pair have successfully defended the titles two other times on television, one of which came in the form of a six-pack TLC match involving The Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and others at WWE SummerSlam.