Wyatt Sicks Announced For WWE Clash In Paris Tag Title Defense On SmackDown

A sixth match was added to Clash in Paris during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday and it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits. Lumis and Gacy initially captured the belts from Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins back on a July episode of "SmackDown." On Friday, The Profits faced Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a match that would end up determining a number one contender.

Ahead of the match, Bo Dallas interrupted Hayes and Miz backstage. It would be Dallas to cause a distraction during the match, as Uncle Howdy, later on. Ford hit a frog splash on Miz, who wasn't legal, and Hayes followed it up with a frog splash of his own on Ford. The pair went back-and-forth until Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks appeared at ringside, and distracted Miz when Hayes went to make the tag. Dawkins and Ford hit The Revelation and Dawkins got the pin on Hayes.

The Street Profits and The Wyatt Sicks stared each other down in the middle of the ring. The match joins the premium live event lineup that includes John Cena versus Logan Paul, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defending her gold against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, and more.