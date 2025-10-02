WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Says He Got Sick In This AEW Star's Signature Move

Considering that he got his big break in ECW, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has taken a lot of very painful moves throughout his career. However, there is one move that he took that legitimately made him sick. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, D-Von was ranking some of the worst moves he's ever taken in his career, and while a number of them ranked highly, none of them left him feeling worse than when he took The Big Swing from AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, known by WWE fans as Cesaro.

"When you're blown sky high, in other words when you're tired and filled with exhaustion and he starts swinging you around, let's just say I was glad I didn't eat before the match," D-Von said. "I got so sick, it was like being on a bad ride at Coney Island. Cesaro told me at the end he goes 'Everybody has that feeling when they take that,' and I was like 'I wish you would have told me that beforehand.' The man did it 14 times swinging me, and I remember the first four and I went 'Oh my god we've got more to go.' By the time we got to ten I was like 'He's really going to go to 14,' and he did. He swung me around 14 times. Cesaro was a freak of nature."

D-Von admitted that he downplayed the move when Castagnoli originally asked him if he would like to take it, stating that he saw it on TV and thought it didn't look too difficult. Castagnoli had even told D-Von to try and keep his head up and breathe to prevent him from feeling nauseous, to which D-Von said that he will be fine. After taking it, D-Von confirmed that it was one of the worst moves he had ever taken, and he was glad that he hadn't eaten before taking it.

