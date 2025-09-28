Sol Ruca Gets Surprise Opponent For WWE NXT No Mercy, Still Keeps Women's Speed Title

Sol Ruca defeated Jaida Parker, standing in for Lainey Reid, to retain her WWE Women's Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Reid had earned her opportunity against Ruca with wins over Faby Apache and Candice Lerae, and was due to be the third challenger to Ruca's reign in 170 days. But mere moments before the event started to broadcast, it was announced that she had been injured in training and would be replaced by an unnamed replacement.

That ultimately turned out to be Parker, and she took the fight to the champion for over four and a half minutes of the five-minute time limit, delivering her signature hip attack to Ruca on the outside and seemingly having her beat.

However, she turned to jaw with Zaria, Ruca's partner stood at ringside, striking her as Lash Legend emerged behind her. Legend then swung towards Parker, with her dodging and Zaria delivering a spear, intended for Parker, but instead taking Legend out. Parker then returned to the ring having just escaped the scuffle, but Ruca delivered a Sol Snatcher as she came through the ropes and got the winning pinfall to retain her title.