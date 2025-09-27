Shawn Michaels Announces Injury To WWE NXT Competitor, Late Change To No Mercy Card

"WWE NXT" Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will defend her WWE Speed Women's Championship at No Mercy live from Fort Lauderdale, Florida Saturday night, but it won't be against Lainey Reid. Shawn Michaels made the announcement in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shortly before the premium live event kicked off.

In the video, Michaels said that Ruca will still defend the title at the PLE, but fans will have to tune in to see who her opponent is. He said that Reid had been injured in training "late last night" and was not medically cleared to compete.

Reid defeated Candice LeRae on "NXT" in the finals of the Speed tournament on Tuesday for the opportunity to challenge Ruca. The star had also recently been hanging around Fatal Influence and complimenting NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, seemingly attempting to join the faction.

Ruca's last Speed title defense came on July 8 when she defeated Alba Fyre. The defense came back when the title was still defended on X.